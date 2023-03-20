987 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 17.6% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $232.44 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.70 and its 200 day moving average is $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

