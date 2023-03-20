A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 8,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 255,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 668,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

DIS stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market cap of $170.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

