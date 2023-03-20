ABBC Coin Price Reaches $0.0703 on Exchanges (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. ABBC Coin has a total market capitalization of $83.06 million and $12.67 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ABBC Coin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (ABBC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,181,635,713 coins. The official message board for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com/blog. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. The official website for ABBC Coin is abbccoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

