AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after purchasing an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,162,000 after purchasing an additional 476,257 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after purchasing an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after purchasing an additional 176,026 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.04. The stock has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.