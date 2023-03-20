AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $23,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.7 %

AbbVie stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average is $151.04. The company has a market cap of $274.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

