ABCMETA (META) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $2,764.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00008517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00030753 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00198121 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,871.59 or 0.99981349 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000122 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00003777 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $1,041.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.