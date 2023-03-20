Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $25.96 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 432.67 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

