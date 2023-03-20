Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Ace Cash has a market cap of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ace Cash has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

About Ace Cash

Ace Cash’s genesis date was November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ace Cash is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars.

