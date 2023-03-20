Achain Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Achain has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $140,250.98 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005029 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003967 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

