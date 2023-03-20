Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,308 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $102.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.