Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,625 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,210,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,829,000 after buying an additional 2,264,745 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,838,000 after buying an additional 3,058,643 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,807,000 after buying an additional 714,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRR OpCo LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,145,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,119,000 after buying an additional 130,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $29.44 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

