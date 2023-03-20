Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN opened at $9.98 on Monday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

