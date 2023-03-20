Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $546,000 in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PML. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,356,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 54.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 146.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 64,885 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of PML opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

