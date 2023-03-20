Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $91.90 Million in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 870,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $91,904,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 24.7% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,932,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $111.09.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

