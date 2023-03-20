Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,780 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 372.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $62.09 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $58.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

