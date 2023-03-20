Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 70,398 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the third quarter worth $174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,308,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 151,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

