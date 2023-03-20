Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

