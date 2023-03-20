Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Acme United Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.
Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United
About Acme United
Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.
See Also
