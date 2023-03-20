Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ACU opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $44.10 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acme United

About Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Acme United by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Acme United by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Acme United by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 545,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 29,447 shares in the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

