Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 270,588 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

