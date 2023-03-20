Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,490 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVE. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $609,445,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,292,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after buying an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,620,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,145 shares in the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVE opened at $15.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

