Addenda Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,832 shares during the quarter. CGI makes up 2.3% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CGI worth $53,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in CGI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI Price Performance

NYSE:GIB opened at $91.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CGI

Several research firms have weighed in on GIB. StockNews.com began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

