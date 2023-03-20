Addenda Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $52.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.72 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Dividend Announcement

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $443.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 37.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.