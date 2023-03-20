Addenda Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 139,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

