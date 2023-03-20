Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 539,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the period. Shaw Communications comprises 0.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Shaw Communications in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SJR opened at $28.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.52. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJR has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

