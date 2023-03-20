Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,251 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 71,565 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,012,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO opened at $630.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $597.58 and its 200 day moving average is $536.31. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.68 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $674.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

