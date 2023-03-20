Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 147,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 78,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 292,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $42.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

Fortis, Inc is an energy delivery company, which engages in the provision of energy generation and distribution. It operates through the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries, UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services, Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services, FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia, FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities, FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets, and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

