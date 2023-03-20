Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after purchasing an additional 281,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,749,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,841,392,000 after buying an additional 575,174 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27,658.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Trading Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $413.69 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $507.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.81. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.75%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

