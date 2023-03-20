Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $415.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $358.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,133 shares of company stock valued at $9,022,728. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.