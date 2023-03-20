Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.75.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.77. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 400.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

