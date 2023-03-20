Adya (CVE:ADYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Adya Inc. (CVE:ADYA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 3750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Adya Inc provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid calling cards; business services; long distance services; voice-over-internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; casual calling access codes; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; subscriptions services; and telehop business and wholesale services.

