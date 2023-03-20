Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given New C$13.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEGXF. TD Securities boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Aecon Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Aecon Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $9.67 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

