aelf Market Cap Tops $178.97 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $178.97 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009554 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005018 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003238 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001546 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,214,621 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

