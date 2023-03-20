AES (NYSE:AES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AES will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. AES’s payout ratio is currently -75.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AES

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AES by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,501,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,544,000 after acquiring an additional 191,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AES by 60.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in AES by 9.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in AES by 1,630.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 558,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 526,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

