Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.50. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of C$28.80 and a 1 year high of C$63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -22.56%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Stories

