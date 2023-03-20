AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at CIBC

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGF Management from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.86. 114,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,951. The company has a market capitalization of C$571.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$5.63 and a 52-week high of C$9.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.24.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.