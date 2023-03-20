Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

AGRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 174,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,703. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.13. Agile Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

