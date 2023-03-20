agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $26.07. agilon health shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 188,103 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

agilon health Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On agilon health

In related news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 28,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $667,330.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 2,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $41,845.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,466 shares of company stock worth $1,424,383. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in agilon health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Stories

