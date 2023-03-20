Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGYS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Agilysys stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $88.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
