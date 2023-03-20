Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AGYS. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.98 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. Agilysys has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $88.16.

Insider Activity

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.12 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,820.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,705.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,820.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,305,501 over the last 90 days. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Agilysys by 370.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Agilysys in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Recommended Stories

