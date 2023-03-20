Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Barclays lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $50.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.77. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 250,445 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

