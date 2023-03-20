Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 86.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $170,721.64 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00157688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00071726 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00043674 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043255 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000655 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.