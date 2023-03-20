Aion (AION) Trading 51.5% Lower Over Last Week

Aion (AION) traded down 63.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. Aion has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $172,369.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aion has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00161484 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00072832 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00044142 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00043703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

