Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $274.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.76. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles

