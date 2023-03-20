Aj Teague Acquires 11,950 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) CEO Aj Teague bought 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,448,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,092. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 21,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 54,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 115,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

