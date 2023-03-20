Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,409 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 83,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 501,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,265. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

