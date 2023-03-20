Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.63.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

ARE opened at $120.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $118.48 and a 12-month high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). The company had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 154.63%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,913,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,683,000 after buying an additional 885,711 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,055,000 after acquiring an additional 804,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,090,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,293,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.