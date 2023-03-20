Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Algonquin Power & Utilities also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.55-0.61 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.67, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

