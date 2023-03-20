Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and approximately $79.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018471 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001418 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,442,022 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,878,862 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

