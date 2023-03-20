ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ALLETE from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut ALLETE from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALLETE currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.36. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $425.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.81 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 12.05%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 281.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,250,000 after buying an additional 543,068 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ALLETE by 80.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 696,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 311,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ALLETE by 61.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,852,000 after purchasing an additional 289,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ALLETE by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,035,000 after purchasing an additional 240,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,378,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, SWL&P, and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that own and maintain electric transmission assets.

