Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Allied Motion Technologies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Allied Motion Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies to earn $2.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

AMOT opened at $36.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $587.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 113,500.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Rating)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of controlled motion products and solutions for original equipment manufacturers and end user applications. Its target markets include industrial, vehicle, medical, and aerospace and defense. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Amherst, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.