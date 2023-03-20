Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Fernando de Roa Buys 20,000 Shares

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE – Get Rating) insider Fernando de Roa bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.64 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$212,700.00 ($141,800.00).
Allkem Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
About Allkem
See Also
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- 5 Tech Stocks With Bank-Like Dividend Yields
- Is Fastenal Setting Up a Furious Flag Breakout?
- UBS Buys Failing Credit Suisse: Will It Cause a Fed Pause?
Receive News & Ratings for Allkem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allkem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.