Allkem Limited (ASX:AKE) Insider Fernando de Roa Buys 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2023

Allkem Limited (ASX:AKEGet Rating) insider Fernando de Roa bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$10.64 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$212,700.00 ($141,800.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

